PEDDAPALLI: Former vice chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Marri Shashidhar Reddy suggested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to be dignified in politics, in the context of the latter’s objectionable comments against BJP and Congress.Addressing a gathering on the occasion of former Assembly speaker Duddila Sripada Rao’s 81 Jayanthi celebrations at Manthani on Friday, Shashidhar Reddy said in politics constructive criticism can be welcomed by everyone but objectionable comments like the CM made, hurt people.

On the occasion, `5 postal stamp of Sripada Rao was unveiled by postal authorities.Former MLA of Manthani and his son D Sridhar Babu said he is going ahead following his father’s footprints and drawing inspiration from him for welfare of people. Sripada Smaraka puraskars were presented to social activists and professors Kurapati Venkata Narayana and Kadimeda Chokkaiah.

Meanwhile in Karimnagar party office DCC president Katkam Mruthyunjayam, TPCC official spokesperson R Ramya Rao and party activists paid floral tributes to former Assembly speaker and later garlanded to his statue at bus station.