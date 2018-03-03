HYDERABAD:A delegation of Congress party leaders led by AICC State affairs in charge RC Khuntia, who have returned to Hyderabad after providing volunteer service to amnesty seekers in Kuwait along with a few activists, demanded that the state government should look into the issues of amnesty seekers who belong to Telangana.

TPCC leader Nangi Devender Reddy, former Ambassador of India BM Vinod, Migrants Rights Activist Bheem Reddy and activist Asma Khan, who were part of the delegation, said, “TRS government had promised a fund of `500 crore for NRI policy but neither the policy has been formed nor a penny has been spent for the rights of Telanagana people working in the Gulf, despite of the atrocities they face. We demand that the state should fund the air tickets of the immigrants stranded in Kuwait.”

“We also demand that amnesty seekers who have taken ill because of the hardships they faced be provided treatment. The families of workers who died of heart attack or committed suicide must be provided compensation,” said Devender Reddy.