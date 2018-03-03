HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad High Court has recently directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) not to declare the results of the examination held for the posts of Forest Beat Officers for eight weeks as the reservation for ex-servicemen seems to have not provided in the notification.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order in a petition filed by R Raghupathi Reddy, ex-serviceman from Mahbubnagar district, seeking to declare the action of the TSPSC in issuing notification in August last year for recruitment to fill 1857 vacancies of the forest beat officers in the forest department without showing the break up vacancies for the two percentage reservation and roster points to ex-servicemen, as illegal. Petitioner’s counsel K Venkatesh Gupta submitted that two percent reservation has to be provided to ex-servicemen for the above posts as per the provisions of Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996.

However, the TSPSC has issued the notification to fill the vacancies of forest beat officers contrary to the Rules, he pointed out and urged the court to issue order for releasing an amended notification for the purpose. Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge felt that the issue needs to have verified thoroughly and stayed announcement of the results.