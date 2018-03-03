HYDERABAD: Telangana will get 24 tmcft of Krishna river water and Andhra Pradesh 9 tmcft till March 28.This was the agreement reached at a meeting of the three-member committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) held at Jala Soudha on Friday. On the excess water drawn by Andhra Pradesh over and above its quota, the committee will meet again in three days.

When Telangana engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao argued that AP drew more water, his AP counterpart Venkateswarlu told KRMB member-secretary Paramesham that standing crops in AP required water till the end of March. After a prolonged discussion, an agreement was reached on release of 9 tmcft to AP and 24 tmcft to Telangana till March 28 for meeting the requirement of agricultural operations.

Later, the remaining water at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar will be used for meeting the drinking water needs till the two reservoirs get new inflows. However, there is shortage of water in both the reservoirs. For releasing water for drinking needs in summer, the committee decided to draw water below the minimum draw down level (MDDL). “We have decided to maintain the water level at 515 metres till March end. After that the water will be drawn below 510 metres, Muralidhar Rao told Express after the meeting.

Asked about AP drawing excess water, Muralidhar Rao said there was no unanimity on the evaporation losses in Krishna river. “AP says that evaporation losses are 40 per cent. As per our account, the losses are below 35 pc. There is unanimity on excess drawal. We will meet again after two days,” he added.

At the meeting, TS officials recalled how the two states had suffered in the past for drinking water during summers when the water level was down at both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar and asked AP officials not to draw water in excess of their allocated quota. Telangana officials said the state would require a total 46 tmcft of Krishna water till August.