HYDERABAD: Congress is planning to field its candidate in the ensuing RS polls from the State for which polling is scheduled to be held on March 23. Though party has no sufficient numbers in State Assembly to win at least one seat of the three seats for which polls will be held, Congress is proposing to to be in the fray in order to checkmate defected MLAs, who are now with TRS. As the election schedule for the three seats was released, the main opposition party is considering the idea of fielding its nominee at least for on seat. “This will corner the turncoats, who crossed over to TRS after winning on Congress ticket in the 2014 polls. As they are technically Congress members in the House, they can’t vote for TRS candidate,” Congress leader said.