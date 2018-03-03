HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan will embark on Delhi yatra from Saturday for two days, during which he is expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind, prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh and other members of the Union cabinet in order to apprise them of the present situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Narasimhan’s visit to the national capital assumes significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of AP government’s open unhappiness over the alleged failure of the central government to fulfil the promises made to the truncated state during bifurcation.