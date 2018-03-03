HYDERABAD: Telangana State police have gunned down the top leadership of the Maoist Party and the cops have identified the deceased as Telangana state Secretary Hari Bhushan alias Jagan, his wife Sammakka, Khammam-Karimnagar-Warangal (KKW) zone secretary Damodar and Khammam district in-charge Sambaiah among others. The identification of the slain Maoists had to be done by the family members of the deceased.

It is learnt that the State police have started working with the central agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and neighbouring state police forces in eliminating the Maoist Party cadre including central committee members belonging to the Telangana State.

In February, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Ranchi court on five Maoists including three Telangana members -- Buredi Narayana, Sudhakar and Madhavi -- in connection with terror finance case.

Intelligence sleuths have also got information that of the 18 Central Committee members, at least 10 members are from Telangana and two from Andhra Pradesh. Of them, Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna and his wife surrendered before the police recently.

Jampanna’s info helped police in latest encounter?

It is learnt that the state Greyhounds and Chattishgarh forces have camped on the border and taken up special combing operation days after the Maoists ambush at Sukma, 30 kilometers away from the Telangana border. The Intelligence officials are understood to have obtained specific information and finished their target.

Who was Jagan?

Yapa Narayana alias Hari Bhyushan alias Jagan, a native of Kothaguda of Warangal, was an active leader in Telangana after the formation of the state. He was the state secretary for Maoist party and officials spokesperson. Police registered more than 50 cases on Jagan and Jagan carried `30 lakh reward. He married Sammakka who also died in encounter.

Who was Bade Damodar?

Bade Damodar alias Chokkarao was north Telangana Special Zonal Committee secretary. Damodar and Jagan were assigned task to strengthen the party under the name of Karimnagar-Khammam-Warangal (KKW) and Damodar had intensified his activities. Damodar’s brothers Bade Nageswar Rao, Murali, Prabhakar were also worked for the party and were killed by the police in an encounter few years ago.