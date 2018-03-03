HYDERABAD:The state government has constituted a committee of officials for procuring earthquake on-site early warning systems and for severe thunderstorms and lightning strikes in Telangana.The decision was taken in the view of the vulnerability of the state to lightning, thunderbolts and other natural disasters and the need for effective warning systems to prevent consequent damages and fatalities.

The official committee will quickly examine the proposals and submit their study report to the government.

The committee, according to the GO issued on Friday, will study the utility and technical aspects of the proposal and recommend places for deploying these systems especially in the areas/sectors having sensitive and critical structures/infrastructure etc.

It will meet on Saturday at the Secretariat at 3.30 pm. The committee is headed by principal secretary (finance) and consists of principal commissioner of disaster management and five other officials. The systems proposed to be installed at multipurpose irrigation projects in the state are expected to alert the officials 35 to 40 minutes before thunderstorms and lightning are likely to strike.

The government has also decided to establish a state disaster response force and disaster management officials were asked to submit a report in three weeks on the state disaster management plan.Meanwhile, the heatwave plan for the state is also ready and the officials have plans to minimise the sunstroke deaths.