While addressing media persons on Friday, TRS MP Kavitha made it clear that the words used by the Chief Minister, during his recent speech over farmers’ welfare were not aimed at disgracing the Prime Minister in any manner

Kavitha steps up attack on BJP

Stepping up attack on BJP leaders, the TRS MP asked them not to magnify inadvertent remarks made by CM. “We earlier thought that Modi will take steps to enhance the income of farmers and the poor in the country,but the Central government is working exactly opposite to this,” Kavitha said

Meet to exert pressure on Centre

TRS MP Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with party MPs at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday in order to direct them on how to exert pressure on the Centre in Parliament to fulfil promises made to Telangana during bifurcation