TRS MP Kavitha too says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments on PM Narendra Modi ‘ a slip of tongue’
By Express News Service | Published: 03rd March 2018 03:54 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 03:54 AM | A+A A- |
While addressing media persons on Friday, TRS MP Kavitha made it clear that the words used by the Chief Minister, during his recent speech over farmers’ welfare were not aimed at disgracing the Prime Minister in any manner
Kavitha steps up attack on BJP
Stepping up attack on BJP leaders, the TRS MP asked them not to magnify inadvertent remarks made by CM. “We earlier thought that Modi will take steps to enhance the income of farmers and the poor in the country,but the Central government is working exactly opposite to this,” Kavitha said
Meet to exert pressure on Centre
TRS MP Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with party MPs at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday in order to direct them on how to exert pressure on the Centre in Parliament to fulfil promises made to Telangana during bifurcation