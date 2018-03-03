HYDERABAD: Soon after landing in Hyderabad on Friday, completing his fortnight-long tour across the United States, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram resumed his tirade against the State government.

Kodandaram, who is all set to float a new political party in the second week of March, sent a postcard to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking the latter to take steps to fill all vacant posts in various departments and release job recruitment calender. In order to express solidarity with the unemployed youth in the State, who have been writing post cards to the Chief Minister, as part of “postcard” campaign undertaken by the TJAC to exert pressure on the government to come to the rescue of job seekers, the former professor on Friday wrote a postcard addressing the Chief Minister Rao. He later dropped it in the post box, located at Erramanzil here.

“I hope at least now, the Chief Minister will understand the sufferings of unemployed youth in the State and take steps to fill all vacant posts in government. If the CM fails to provide employment to job-seekers, the TJAC will organise large scale protests in the coming days,” he warned. After that, Kodandaram claimed that the “post card” campaign undertaken by the TJAC in order to exert pressure on the government to fill all vacant posts was a success. “We will intensify agitation against the government over people’s issues further,” he announced.

“We have undertaken a year-long campaign by organising various form of protests demanding that the government fill all one lakh posts, lying vacant in various departments. Postcard campaign is the final part of our year-long programme,” he said.In fact, during his tour across the US, the TJAC chairman addressed Telangana people, living in America.

Kodandaram’s fresh demands

Fill all the vacant posts in government

Job recruitment calender should be released

Dole be provided to unemployed youth

Jobs be given to local people even in private companies