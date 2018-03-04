PEDDAPALLI: Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Gurdeep Singh said that it is important to keep power cost under control and affordable. Towards achieving this objective, it is imperative to minimise maintenance cost while enhancing skills of the employees.

Reviewing NTPC — Ramagundam Station and Telangana project — on Saturday, he said that it was high time they integrate between thermal power and renewable energy besides exploring new avenues while adhering to stringent environment and safety norms.

Interacting with senior executives, Gurdeep Singh said that Ramagundam team was doing a commendable job and maintaining its overall excellence despite being an ageing power station.

On Telangana Project, he stressed on concerted efforts and greater coordination with allied agencies to commission the units well before schedule, following the distinction of Ramagundam Station which was commissioned all its units before schedule.