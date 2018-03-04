HYDERABAD: Asking the BJP leaders to hold their tongue, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he had not used any abusive language on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as was claimed by “some BJP leaders.” Two days after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had openly criticised him for his “language” against the PM, on Saturday the Chief Minister Rao addressed media and made it clear that he had never belittled the PM.

While giving an explanation on what context he criticised the PM, during his recent interaction with the members of farmers’ committees, Chief Minister Rao denied using offensive language against Prime Minister Modi.

“I never used any offensive words against the PM, during my recent districts tours. The local BJP leaders have misinterpreted my words. I called Modi as “Gaaru”, a form of addressing somebody in Telugu language with utmost respect. But, BJP people said it was “Gaadu”. I even verified my speech videos... there are no offensive words against the PM,” Rao said. He said he always use peoples’ language and he did not know Sanskrit or any other language “spoken by the elite.’

Then, Rao went ballistic at the Central government. “Centre wants to continue its supremacy on States. We will definitely fight with the Centre to extract our pound of flesh from Delhi. We will not rest till the Centre fulfils all promises made to Telangana during bifurcation such as establishment of a Steel Factory at Bayyaram,” he announced.

Further making mockery of the BJP’s present situation in the State, Rao said, “We never consider the BJP as a political party in Telangana, given its nominal presence here. Its actual strength was evident during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls,” he commented. “The existence of the BJP in Telangana is a joke,” he ridiculed.

Speaking to reporters after the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here, Rao said that the BJP leaders made bad propaganda against his speech. “Prime Minister Modi praised me and my schemes, ten times. Modi is my by best friend. I said nothing against Modi.

I have respect for him. I am the best friend of him. Even during my recent visit to Delhi, I sought the appointment of Modi,” Rao said. “But, the BJP leaders misinterpreted the speech and issued statement that KCR would go to jail. The democracy provided the room to criticise the Prime Minister,” Rao said.

On Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the BJP had started focusing on TS, Rao said, “They are most welcome. The people will decide whether TRS has done right or wrong.

We have recently conducted two surveys, taking a sample size of 6.5 lakh. In one survey TRS got 106 seats and in another survey TRS got 103 seats in 119-member State Assembly,” KCR said. Rao said Congress would get only 10 seats in TS.

Centre not releasing funds, says KCR

CM Rao alleged that the Centre was not releasing any extra funds to the State. Even after the NITI Aayog’s recommendations, the Centre failed to provide funds to Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, Rao alleged. Rao said that the released `15,307 crore in 2014-15, `21,429 crore in 2015-16, `24,560 crore in 2016-17 and `20,067 crore (up to February in 2017-18). So far, the State had received `81,362 crore funds from June, 2014 to February, 2018

TRS MPs to raise pending promises in Parliament

The Chief Minister said the TRS MPs would raise the pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the Budget session of Parliament, which would begin on March 5. “We wrote several letters on these issues. TRS leaders too met Union Ministers. I personally met the Prime Minister and requested for increasing the reservations quota in the state. States should be given free hand in enhancing the reservations as per their needs,” Rao said

Issues to be raised by

TRS MPs

Tribal University

Horticulture University

Setting up of steel factory in Bayyaram

NTPC plant and other power sharing issues with AP

Railway Coach factory

in Khazipet

Industrial Incentives should be expanded

Backward Area Grant Funds

Funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya as recommended by NITI Aayog

Left Parties and Gaddar back Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Even as TJAC chairman M Kodandaram has intensified efforts to float his new political party, probably on March 10, the day on which Million March, a protest programme which was organised in Telangana seeking statehood to the region in 2011, leaders belonging to Left Parties and various people’s organisations recalled the key role played by the former professor in the Million March. All of them announced that they would support Kodandaram in his fight against the State government, “which has forgotten the real objectives of the TS movement.” Millennium March Anniversary celebrations were held at Makhdoom Bhavan, the State headquarters of the CPI on Saturday. Left Parties Leaders including CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, M Kodandaram, Justice Chandra Kumar, Telangana Inti Party founder Cheruku Sudhakar, balladeer Gaddar, Vimalakka and others, who had played a prominent role in TS agitation, attended the programme. All the leaders said there was a need to build another mass movement in the State.