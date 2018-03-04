HYDERABAD: Congress has ordered another survey to select suitable candidates for the next elections in a fool-proof manner. As AICC president Rahul Gandhi directed all State units of the party to give party tickets only to the winnable candidates, TPCC leadership has commissioned another survey to pick winnable candidates.

While allotting party tickets, the party leadership will not only consider the reports of surveys commissioned by the party to gauge the popularity and winnability of the respective candidate in each Lok Sabha and Assembly segment, but also gather the views of other senior leaders to know about the acceptability level of the respective candidate among the electorate.

Responding to various questions on party candidates, during his interaction with party workers from Facebook on Saturday, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar said a national-level agency had been assigned the task of conducting constituency-wise survey so as to pick appropriate candidates with higher chances of winnability. “While allotting party tickets winnability will be the main criteria,” he said.

Uttam expressed confidence that the second spell of first phase of Congress Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra, to be held from March 4 to March 8, would be successful.

The first spell of bus yatra was held from February 26 to 28. A three day break was taken in view of Holi festival and the yatra is being resumed from Sunday. According to Uttam, during the second spell of Yatra, there will be public meetings at Bodhan and Nizamabad (urban & rural) on March 4, Armur and Balkonda on March 5, Nirmal and Metpally on March 6, Sircilla and Manakonduru on March 7 and Husnabad and Huzurabad on March 8.