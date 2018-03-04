MEDAK: Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao says technology and sciences which are not useful to the general public is of waste, said IT, Municipal department minister KT Rama Rao. He said if the results of science and technology don’t benefit the poor who are below the poverty line, then it is waste.

The Minister inaugurated Diabetomix Industry on the outskirts of Muppireddypally village of Manoharabad mandal in Medak district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was also diabetic and added that 72 million people are suffering from type-2 diabetics in the country and added that in India, we don’t have to the culture to identify the disease before itself, but in developed countries, people go for medical tests once in a six months or yearly. There is a need for early medical tests for which public and private cooperation is required, KTR said.

The IT Minister said that Diabetomix has brought an equipment which can detect sugar levels using saliva.

He said 70 per cent of medical equipment were being imported from Japan, Germany and other countries and added that only medical disposals were being manufactured in India.