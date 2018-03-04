HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government would extend its support to the bulk drug manufacturers in order to keep Hyderabad’s prestige as Pharma Capital of the country.

Rama Rao held a meeting with the representatives of the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA) at Pollution Control Board office on Saturday. During the meeting, he explained the BDMA representatives about the progress of Hyderabad Pharma City and also the plans for shifting the existing pharma units outside Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The Minister wanted the BDMA to follow the norms, maintain standards and reduce the pollution. The pharma units around Patancheru and Bollaram came forward to help for the upgradation of hospitals in industrial areas. Rama Rao wanted them to participate in the development of local tanks and other water bodies.