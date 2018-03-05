ADILABAD: Adivasis are highly disappointed with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not finding a solution to remove Lambadas from the list of STs. They are now gearing up to launch a massive agitation to exert pressure on the government to accept their demand.

The people from Adivasis and Lambada community were expecting the Chief Minister to resolve the issue during his tour to Adilabad and Mancherial districts, but he reportedly told the leaders of the two communities that it was not in his hand and that only the Centre could resolve the issue.

Gondvana Panchayati Raj centre JAC president Attram Laxman and members Siddam Bheem Rao, Attram Bhujanga Rao and others met the Chief minister and submitted a detail report of the employees variation like at the ITDA in Utnoor where of the total 1,198 employees, 517 were from aboriginal tribes while 681 were from Lambada community.