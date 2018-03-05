BHADRACHALAM: Of all the bodies of 10 Maoists that reached Bhadrachalam area hospital following an alleged encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, nine of them are yet to be claimed by the kin of the deceased.

Family members of a deceased Maoist Dadabiona Swamy, native of Rampet in Warangal district, came up to claim the body on Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 30 police officials and armed special party personnel have been deployed to beef up security at the mortuary of the hospital since Saturday evening.

A police officer said that the department would wait till Monday evening and would later take decision going by the rule book.

Police released the names of the nine unclaimed bodies on Sunday. According to sources, the police forces seized laptops, mobile phones including weapons and others from the place where 10 Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter. All the seized gadgets were handed over to Intelligence and SIB officials for verification.

The cyber crime experts would decode the passwords to retrieve data from laptops belonging to the deceased Maoists.