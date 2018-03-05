MAHBUBNAGAR: While the country is running after Startup India and Standup India initiatives with an aim to make the unemployed youth stand on their own feet by creating more job opportunities, the youth in the Mahbubnagar district who want to start their own enterprises in manufacturing, business, service and trade sectors are facing a tough time as banks and various cooperatives as well as corporations are often denying loans to them.

The process of getting a loan has become cumbersome. The BC Welfare department received applications to set up 18 units, out of which 12 units were sanctioned during the financial year 2015-16. There has been no clarity on why the corporation offices have failed to sanction the loans.

While the ST corporation department asked the district and mandal officials to take up the applications from the notified beneficiaries but the process was delayed in the mandal level. In fact, the state government has not given loans for the last two years.

Out of 7,570 beneficiaries who filed applications, 991 were cleared in the financial year 2015-16. Later, the state government passed sanction orders to only 525 beneficiaries. However, only 36 of them got the complete loan amount. With a target to give loans to 584 in the financial year 2017-18, only 164 applications got the permission for sanctioning of loans. The remaining 420 applications are said to be pending.

On the other hand, the bank officials are reportedly harassing the loan seekers by insisting upon to furnish an amount equivalent to that of loan sought as bank security.