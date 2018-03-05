HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s surprise decision to form a ‘third front’ seems to be gaining acceptance of various other leaders. Addressing his party workers on Sunday, the TRS supremo claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him and backed his proposal.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi have also come out in support of the proposal.

On Saturday, KCR announced his decision to form a front against the BJP and Congress at the national level to “challenge the hegemony of Centre and for the welfare of farmers.”

TRS loyalists and workers turned out in large numbers at the Chief Minister’s camp office to support his initiative in uniting regional parties to bring change at the national level. Addressing them, KCR claimed he was getting widespread support from across the country.

“Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of a large State, called me and welcomed my decision,” he said. “She told me she would be with me in forming a third front against the BJP and Congress. She agreed with my view that there is a need to form a front to bring qualitative changes to the country’s political scenario. She has promised to move along with me,” he added. Rao then announced that he would soon be holding talks with leaders of like-minded parties to form the proposed front and lobby for more power to States in achieving true cooperative federalism. “The Centre is controlling every sector, including local issues, by keeping all powers with itself,” he said.

On Sunday, KCR sharpened his attack on the Centre and said New Delhi’s hegemony was being a hurdle to the nation’s development. “Centre needs to take care of foreign affairs, defence and maintenance of national highways. It should focus its attention on issues relating to national security. Subjects like education, health, rural development and others should be completely transferred to States. Every State should be given the freedom to formulate policies depending on its local situation and demographic needs. I will strive hard to bring a change at national level,” he said.

“Why should Union government control subjects like rural roads? Why should PM involve in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which is related to development of roads in rural areas? Why should Delhi deposit the money of labourers who worked under MGNREGA in various villages across the country?,” he questioned.

Stating that neither BJP nor the Congress had any knowledge about regional needs and aspirations of people, KCR said formation of a third front is the only solution for States to attract its dues from the Centre. “For instance, BC, SCs, STs and minorities account for 85 pc of our population. How can we do justice to a vast majority if the reservation is restricted to 50 pc? We have been requesting the Centre to increase it. But, Centre is not considering our request,” he said.