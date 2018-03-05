HYDERABAD: JANA Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed KCR’s decision to form a third front to challenge “supremacy of the Centre.”

They said they would support KCR in this new endeavour. The two leaders predicted that after the next general elections, regional parties will play a key role in forming the government at Centre. While addressing media persons here on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan said, “I welcome CM KCR’s move to form a front at national level by uniting all regional parties. KCR’s decision to fight against the Centre to get more powers for States is a good one. I am confident that he would succeed in his effort.”

The film actor-turned-politico said as national parties are unable to act in accordance with the regional aspirations of people belonging to various States, regional parties are emerging with each passing day.

Similarly, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi too backed KCR’s decision to form a third front at national level. “There is a need to form an alternative political front against BJP and Congress Party. CM KCR can do it. AIMIM is with him in forming such front.”