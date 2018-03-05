HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is firm on challenging the Central government’s supremacy by forming a “third front”, wanted to know why the Union government should control all subjects like agriculture, education, rural development and urban development, instead of devolving powers to States.

“Congress Party and BJP, which have ruled the country most of the time in the past 70 years, have encouraged centralisation of power with the Centre. Because of this, all powers relating to any key subject are now with the Centre. This situation is creating hurdles for the country to develop on all fronts,” he said, while addressing his party leaders and workers, who thronged the CM’s camp residence, Pragathi Bhavan, here in a large numbers on Sunday to back his decision to move to national politics.

Recalling that in a vast country like the United State, not only each State but also each urban local body is given free hand to formulate policies depending on the needs of local people, Rao advocated for implementing the similar type of “decentralisation”of power in our country also.

“The only solution to bring in a qualitative change at national level is to decentralise power. Central government should have limited powers and States should be given more power to enact laws, formulate policies and undertake development works, depending on their local and demographic needs,” he suggested.

People doing milk abhishekam to

Chief Minister in Karimnagar on

Sunday | express photo

Alleging that the Central government is not releasing funds and projects to State’s depending on their needs, Rao said whenever Chief Minister of any State goes to Delhi and seeks funds for the respective State, the leaders in Delhi try to satisfy them with sweet-talk. “Later, the leaders in Delhi do nothing. How long should we hear such (cock-and-bull) stories from them?”

According to him, though the Centre has all powers to take any decision in the best interest of the country, the leaders in Delhi are not taking any initiative to improve the lives of various sections of people such as farmers, labourers, employees and others. He further said because of Centre’s apathy to resolve pending issues between various States, people of the respective State’s are suffering a lot.

“The case of dispute between AP and TS over sharing of Krishna water is a classic example. It took nearly 14 years to resolve this issue. In fact, Centre is pitting one State against the other. It is then playing a role of mute spectator by watching the Thamasha. In fact, 70,000 TMC ft of water is available in the country. If Centre takes initiative to distribute river waters among various States appropriately, such water disputes will never arise,” he attacked.

Massive traffic jam near Chief Minister’s camp office in Hyderabad on Sunday | r satish babu

Hence, Rao said there was a need to form a third front at national level to fight against BJP and Congress Party for betterment of all section of people across the country.

Reacting to the comments made by some BJP leaders that soon KCR would be sent to jail, the Chief Minister went ballistic at the saffron party leaders, saying, “KCR will never be browbeaten by such threats. Instead of trying to threaten me, government should act against corrupt leaders, who amassed wealth.”

KCR’s demands and remarks

Every State should be given free hand to formulate policies depending on its local needs

If it is needed, Constitution should be amended suitably for the sake of people

Proposed third front will work for achieving “Cooperative Federalism”

BJP government at Centre has done nothing to improve the lives of farmers and others in the past four years

Several scams surfaced in the previous Congress regime at Centre. Likewise, present government at Centre also witnessed Neerav Modi scam

India is a rich country. But, the two parties- Congress Party and BJP, which ruled the country most of the time, have not implemented proper policies to develop the country. Our country should witness rapid progress on all fronts like China, Japan and Singapore

Just a diversionary tactic, claims BJP

Making mockery of CM KCR’s decision to move to national politics, BJP said KCR is trying to divert the people’s concentration from his government’s failures by harping on farmers issues. From BJP state unit chief K Laxman to several other leaders of the party came down heavily on the CM. Reacting on CM KCR’s remark that Special Category status was not given to AP, despite the promise made by the Prime Minister, BJP State unit chief K Laxman wanted to know from the TRS chief why the latter had failed to keep his promise of making a Dalit as the first CM of the Telangana State. “Is the qualitative change being proposed by KCR at national encouraging family rule, nepotism and engineering defections from other parties?” Laxman attacked.

Supporters cheer Chief Minister as ‘desh ka neta’

A large number of TRS workers thronged the Pragathi Bhavan in support of CM’s decision to bring in a qualitative change in Indian Politics. The Bhavan reverberated with the slogans, “Desh ka neta, KCR” and “Delhi is calling” slogans. Huge hoardings were set up around the CM’s camp office, welcoming CM’s decision to move to national politics. All the roads leading to CM’s camp office were chock-a-block with scores of people and vehicles.

Budget session to begin on March 12

Budget session of the State Assembly is likely to begin on March 12. KCR has asked his ministers and party MLAs to thoroughly prepare on the subjects allotted to them in order to effectively counter the attack of opposition parties in the House, during the session.

Road in front of Pragathi Bhavan turns into a parking spot

Scores of party workers including office bearers and MLAs rallied to CM’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. The result was an unprecedented traffic jam. Despite arranging for parking facility at the government guest houses and at The Plaza hotel underground basement, the effort was futile as over 2,000 vehicles came to the locality surrounding CMO, said a a traffic police constable with Panjagutta traffic police station.