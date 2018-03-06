WARANGAL: Against the backdrop of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to form “third front” at national level against the Congress and BJP, the TRS on Monday openly made an appeal to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP boss N Chandrababu Naidu to join the bandwagon.None other than deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who had earlier worked under the leadership of Naidu in the Yellow party, urged his former boss to be part of the proposed front in order to strengthen the hands of Rao. He said if an alternative front is formed and it comes to power at New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh would be accorded special status and all the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act-2014 would be fulfilled. “We want the people of both the Telugu-speaking states to extend their support to the front and be a part of the change,” Srihari remarked.

The deputy CM then quickly added that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader in India who had the ability to lead an alternative front. On the occasion, Srihari also called upon the Left parties too be part of the proposed front. He said it would be wise on part of the Left to join the front as they could play a vital role in creating positive public opinion in support of the proposed “front” across the country. “We want the Left parties to set aside all their differences and join us in forming alternative front. Left joining the front would strengthen it,” he said.

Srihari said both BJP and Congress had failed in developing the nation. “If large scale corruption took place during UPA regime, during Modi rule, large scale financial irregularities have taken place. Modi allowed the looting of banks. Even as the entire nation is shocked with the development, the Prime minister had till now not made a statement,” he alleged.

Reacting to the ongoing speculation that IT Minister KT Rama Rao will head the TRS and will sit on CM’s gadde once K Chandrasekhar Rao enters national politics, Srihari said the party would take a decision on it. “As of now we have only one leader, that is KCR. There is no number two position in our party. The party would decide who will be the next CM,” he said.

ground work needed for the change

To meet retired All India Service (AIS) officers from IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS cadres, who were part of administration at various levels and have had a lot of experience

To elicit the views of all India level retired defence (Army, Navy and Air Force) personnel and officers

To gather opinions of legal luminaries and advocates

To meet leaders of farmers’ associations and employees associations from across the country

To interact with the economists and retired finance secretaries of the Central government

To take suggestions from journalists, industrialists, labour organisations and others

Meetings to be organised in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru

Cops detain BJP leaders trying to stage protest at CM camp office

Dozens of BJP activists and cadre were detained on Monday when they tried to lay seige to CM’s camp office, Pragathi Bhavan, protesting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent remarks against

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Following the protest call, police put the party’s state unit chief K Laxman and MLC N Ramachander Rao under house arrest till evening. They also put several other senior leaders of the Saffron party under house arrest for most part of the day

Khairatabad MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy was detained when he was proceeding towards CM camp office travelling in an auto-rickshaw. Several BJP activists, who came in batches, were detained at Somajiguda and other places nearby Pragathi Bhavan By evening, all the protesters were let off

Cops lifting away BJP members taking part in BJP’s ‘Chalo Pragathi’Bhavan’ march near the CM Camp office at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday | Sayantan Ghosh

Ajit Jogi backs KCR’s efforts

Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Party leader and first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi, telephoned Chief Minister KCR on Monday, according to a release from Telangana CMO. Ajit Jogi called the CM to express his solidarity with KCR, who had decided to bring in a qualitative change in national politics. Ajit Jogi told the CM that he would be with KCR in the efforts to form an alternative front at national level. Ajit Jogi expressed his willingness to join the proposed front.