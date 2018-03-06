HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh CID on Monday submitted a report to the High Court giving details of the identified properties of Akshaya Gold, their registration and market values. AP’s special counsel Krishna Prakash placed the report before a division bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Akshaya Gold depositors and agents welfare association and another seeking CBI probe into the scam and recovery of the depositors’ money.

The special counsel submitted that the government issued orders for attachment of 320 properties and would issue orders on another 39 properties. As per documents, the value stands at `26 crore for 270 properties, while the registration and market values was about `38 crore and `92 crore respectively. Petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar sought some time to assess the market value of the said properties.Meanwhile, senior counsel SS Prasad, appearing for PA Christopher who impleaded in the case offering to deposit some money as part of an unknown entity to take over the Akshaya Gold company, also sought time to assess the market value of these properties.

The bench then directed the senior counsel to tell about the value to be offered by the entity for the identified properties by next date of hearing, and posted the matter to March 20 for further hearing. Dealing with the Agri Gold case, the bench directed the counsel for Agri Gold management to submit details for having a meeting with the representatives of the Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel-Zee group which was permitted to do due diligence exercise to take over the scam-hit Agri Gold company. The bench posted the matter to March 20 for further hearing.