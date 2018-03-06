HYDERABAD: The High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a petition filed by India Cements chairman N Srinivasan seeking exemption from his personal appearance before a special CBI court, designated to hear cases of the Enforcement Directorate, in the ED case of the disproportionate assets case of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with a plea filed by Srinivasan challenging the order of the special court refusing to grant relief to him from personal appearance in ED case.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Srinivasan, submitted that the ED case was registered basing on the charge sheet filed by the CBI in Jagan’s case. As he has been facing inconvenience in attending the court, his case would be represented by an advocate by filing a special vakalat.

In fact, the court had permitted the India Cements company, an accused entity in the case, to be presented by an authorised representative, he noted and urged the court to grant relief to Srinivasan. On the other hand, the counsel for ED opposed grant of any relief to the petitioner at this stage as the accused was facing severe charges of money laundering.