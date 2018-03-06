HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has begun formulating a road map for his proposed ‘third front’ at the national level. Sources say Rao has already started making calls to heads of various regional parties to stitch together a political alternative.It is learnt that KCR will very soon undertake a ‘Delhi Yatra’ to meet heads of various regional parties and Left parties. His pitch to these parties will be: transfer of more powers to States. Earlier on Sunday, Rao revealed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him to support his decision to form a third front.

On Monday, Mamata reportedly called up DMK working president MK Stalin to drum up support for KCR. “Mamata Banerjee called up our party’s working president on Monday morning. She sought his support for the proposed third front to take on both the BJP and Congress,” sources in the DMK leadership told Express. However, the sources also added that DMK joining the front is unlikely as the proposal is to work without Congress.

Interestingly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday called upon all ‘secular forces to unite at the national level’ to defeat the ‘communal BJP’ in the next Lok Sabha elections. Back in Hyderabad, a press release by the Chief Minister’s office said Janata Congress Party leader and first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi had called KCR to express solidarity with his third front idea.

Apart from garnering support, the TRS supremo is also planning a series of meetings across the country with various organisations, associations and individuals. Sources said the focus of these meetings will be on formulating a road map. To begin with, he will meet retired All India Service (AIS) officers who were part of the administration at various levels and have had a lot of experience. These meetings will be organised in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too should join the Third Front. If it captures power in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh would be given special status and AP Reorganisation Act will be implemented in toto K Srihari, TS Deputy CM