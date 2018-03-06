KHAMMAM: Tense moments prevailed when family members and relatives of a farmer — who committed suicide — along with CPM and CPI activists staged a rasta roko at Karepalli mandal headquarters in the district on Monday. According to information, the farmer M Laxma (45) of Cheemalapadu village cultivated cotton on his 3 acres podu land but due to low yield he suffered heavy lossess. As a result, he took a loan of `4 lakh from a private lender. However, when the latter began exerting pressure on the farmer to repay the loan, he took the extreme step. Laxma’s kin carried the body and were on the way to the MRO office but they were stopped by police officials at petrol bunk where the family members staged rasta roko.

Mandal revenue officer T Srinivasa Rao reached the spot and held discussions with family members of the deceased. After speaking to district collector, the MRO assured to pay compensation to family members and ensured compensation for their lands, which they are going to lose under Sri Sita Rama lift irrigation project.

Jaipur power plant: Ryots demand compensation

Meanwhile, farmers in Mancherial, who lost their land for the setting up of Jaipur Power Plant staged a protest in front of the plant urging the management to fulfil all the promises made to them before acquiring their lands. The farmers claimed that they have not received the promised compensation and jobs in the company.

Former minister Boda Janardhan extended his support to families and demanded the State fulfil its assurances. Though the power plant began its operation in 2016, the State has not taken any measure to fulfil the promises made to the oustees. The plant has been handed over to German company for maintenance.