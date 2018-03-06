NALGONDA: With International Women’s Day around the corner, Nalgonda district administration has decided to roll out its free meals scheme through which one hot meal a day would be served to pregnant women who come to the district headquarters hospital for health checkup. According to hospital officials, about 300-350 pregnant woman have been coming to the district headquarters hospital for checkup on a daily basis. Integrated Child Development Service is planning to supply the meals through a private agency. The meals would contain rice, dal, vegetable curry, eggs, and fruits.

Providing nutritional needs

This is not the first time Telangana government has taken such an initiative to prevent malnutrition. In 2013, the united AP government introduced Arogya Laxmi Programme. It involves spot feeding of “one full meal” for pregnant and lactating women at the Anganwadis along with administrating Iron, Folic Acid tablets

Dist Anganwadis cater to nutritional needs of pregnant women & children

In a similar vein, the district Prisons department is serving one meal a day worth `10 to pregnant women and attendants who visited the district headquarters hospital for treatment

The food scheme will benefit the pregnant women who come from far off places to get their health check ups done at the district headquarters hospital

B Pushpalatha, ICDS project director