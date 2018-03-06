HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has begun formulating the road map for the proposed ‘third front’ at the national level. Sources say that Rao has already started making calls to heads of various regional parties to stitch together a political alternative at the national level. It has been learnt that KCR will very soon undertake a ‘Delhi Yatra’ to meet heads of various regional parties and Left Parties to take his initiative forward. His pitch to these parties that he will invite to partner with him will be: transfer of more powers to States. Earlier on Sunday, Rao claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him to express support to his decision to form a third front.

On Monday, Mamata reportedly called up DMK working president MK Stalin in an endeavour to drum up support for KCR. “Mamata Banerjee called up our party’s working president on Monday morning. She sought his support for the proposed third front to take on both the BJP and Congress,” sources in the DMK leadership told Express. However, sources also added that DMK joining the front is unlikely as the proposal is to work without Congress. Interestingly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday called all ‘secular forces to unite at the national level’ to defeat the ‘communal BJP’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Back in Hyderabad, a press statement released by the Chief Minister’s office claimed that Janata Congress Party leader and first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi called KCR to express solidarity with his third front idea.

Apart from garnering support, the TRS supremo is also planning to hold a series of meetings across the country with various organisations, associations and individuals. Sources claim the focus of these meetings will be to formulate a road map in bringing change to lives of farmers, labourers, employees and other sections of the people. “To begin with, he will meet with retired All India Service (AIS) officers who were part of the administration at various levels and have had a lot of experience,” claimed sources in the Chief Minister’s Office.

As these officers are likely to have watched various political developments from close quarters, meeting them would be helpful in charting future course of action, sources quoted KCR as having said. These meetings will be organised in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. “The idea behind the proposal to hold such meetings is that all those who are thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of bringing a qualitative change in politics,” the sources added.

No separate agri budget for TS

The state government on Monday went back on its proposal to introduce a separate budget for agriculture for the year 2018-19. The reason cited is the absence of provision for “separate department-wise budget in the Constitution.” The legislative procedures also do not permit a separate budget for any department. Meanwhile the budget session of the state Assembly will commence from March 12.

