HYDERABAD: Arguments commenced before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday in the batch petitions filed challenging the decision to provide weightage marks to in-service contract and outsourcing employees for medical officers and staff nurses posts in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and sub-engineer posts in Transco.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was hearing petitions filed against grant of weightage marks to in-service contract and outsourcing employees.

Recently, a single judge directed the registry to place these petitions before the division bench in view of conflicting judgments by two division benches of the high court on ‘weightage marks’ issue.

On Monday, senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, opposed grant of weightage marks to the in-service contract and outsourcing staff while filling up the posts in Transco and other departments of the state. There would be no scope for the petitioners and other unemployed youth to get appointed to the posts, he noted and urged the court to grant stay of providing weightage marks.

The bench posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.