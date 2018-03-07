KHAMMAM: Following Maoists killing a former constable branding him as an informer and torching vehicles, including a TSRTC bus at Kudthi village forest area in Sukuma district, security have been beefed up in Bhadrachalam Agency area and border villages of Telangana-Chhattisgarh States.

Police instructed TSRTC officials to stop night services to Cherla and Venkatapuram mandals. Police personnel have intensified security to buses in remote areas.

Meanwhile, police is seeing it as a revenge to Pujarkanker encounter in which 10 Maoists were gunned down by Greyhounds personnel of Telangana on March 2. High alert has been sounded in border areas, Agency villages and security personnel have been asked to be on their toes.

Additional forces of Greyhounds, special party police have been deployed in Cherla and Venkatapuram forest areas. The security forces have launched combing operation in the entire sensitive areas.

Police have launched a vehicle check in all mandals and the Maoist-affected villages and are taking suspected persons into custody. After learning about Monday’s incident, the Telangana police officials spoke with Chhattisgarh police officials over phone and took precautions as per situation.