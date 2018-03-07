HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs led by K Kavitha stalled the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday seeking justice to the two Telugu-speaking states even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal for a Third Front became a hot topic of discussion in the Parliament.

Joining chorus with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, the pink party members too created a ruckus in the House, asking the Centre to implement all unfulfilled promises to both the states including granting special category status to AP state.

Kavitha questioned the Centre’s hegemony and sought transfer of powers to states. On the second day of the budget session of Parliament on Tuesday, the TRS MPs trooped into the well of the House holding placards demanding transfer of powers to the States and enabling them to increase reservation in the State.

The Chief Minister, referring to these alleged comments, observed, “Is there any comparison between coming to the rescue of a State and war? The Congress too had run a war room in 2014. I know what the people want. We will not compromise.

We will take an appropriate decision at the right time... for good or ill.” During the lengthy meeting, Naidu directed the party leaders to visit every village and explain the good work done by the government and the party’s stand. He also denied taking a U-turn on special status to the State. “It is not correct to say that am not insisting on special status. We have been patient with the Centre and joined the NDA only for the State’s benefit. Now, even if we continue to be patient, people are in no mood to be tolerant anymore,” he said.

Interestingly, he is also reported to have remarked, “Special status is our right. Aren’t there states that developed without Central aid? Aren’t there parties that won without Central help? Aren’t there those who became CMs without Central help?”.

On certain statements by opposition parties, he said he was not afraid. “Indira Gandhi tried to frame cases against me and so did YSR. YSR filed 26 cases but failed to prove anything.” The developments came a day after State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu held talks with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.

The Centre made it clear that special status is not being continued to any state following the increased tax devolution on the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission.