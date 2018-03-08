HYDERABAD: Following chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to concentrate on national politics, IT minister KT Rama Rao has gradually established himself as the rightful successor to his father in the ruling TRS.

Proving that he is the true “political heir” to his father and chief minister, KTR of late has begun undertaking whirlwind tours across the State in order to publicise State government’s welfare schemes and achievements. At the same time, the young leader, who has the gift of the gab like his father KCR, is making visits to various districts to hit back at Congress party leaders.

For instance, in the past one week, the IT minister has addressed as many as 10 public meetings in various districts including Rangareddy, erstwhile united Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Warangal and Rajanna-Sircilla.

At some places, KTR made visits to induct second-rung leaders belonging to Congress and TDP, who play a crucial role during elections, into the ruling TRS. Thus, he successfully utilised his visits to various districts to take measures to weaken the opposition parties in the run-up to the next elections.

KTR makes peace between warring leaders

Apart from this, the young leader is also trying to make peace between warring factions in the party. Particularly, he is putting in efforts to resolve the disputes between the old-timers and newcomers in the party. Proving this, KTR forged a compromise between Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy group and Kancharla brothers, who had joined the ruling party from the TDP a few months ago in Nalgonda Assembly segment. In fact, KTR himself had played a key role earlier in wooing Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and his brother Krishna Reddy, who are strong leaders in the Nalgonda Assembly segment, in the TRS, with a sole aim to defeat Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in the next elections.

According to sources, KTR is keen on wooing more strong leaders belonging to opposition parties in segments where the ruling party has not got mass leaders. Given KTR’s ongoing single-handed efforts to prepare the party cadres for the ensuing polls, majority of the party leaders say KTR has almost emerged as the undisputed heir. Hence, they say, his elevation to party working president position is just a matter of time.

Rahul will finalise alliances, says Uttam

Rajanna-Sircilla: Stating that simultaneous polls to both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies might be held in the coming December, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that his party was making all efforts to unite all “like-minded” political forces in the State to defeat TRS in the next polls. He, however, said that the final decision with regard to forging alliances will be taken by AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to mediapersons at Vemulawada and later addressing a public meeting at Sircilla, the Assembly segment represented by IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, Uttam alleged that TRS government had disappointed all sections of people. “The response we are getting to our yatra is overwhelming. I am confident that Congress will come to power,” he claimed.Responding to IT minister KTR’s allegation that `3 crore were found in the TPCC chief’s car during polls earlier, he said that the minister was misleading people as only `1.57 lakh was found.

Bulletproofed camp house to come up at Gajwel

Hyderabad: The Gajwel MLA camp office will be different from others that are coming up across the State. As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is representing the seat, the entire building would be bulletproofed. All windows will have bulletproof glass and entries to be building would be barricaded. Though the estimated cost for construction of each camp office is around `1 crore, Gajwel camp office alone would be built at a cost of whopping `3.5 crore. Of this amount, `1.5 crore has been allocated just for the bulletproofing and other security measures.