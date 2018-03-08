RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The husband of a ruling party MPTC and a close aide of IT minister KT Rama Rao was brutally murdered in broad daylight in what is suspected as an act of revenge by a youngster. The youngster, it is said, bore a grudge against the deceased for humiliating his father, police suspect.

The victim is Veeraveni Devaiah (45), husband of Chandrakala MPTC of Kothaplli village in Gambhiraopet mandal. According to police sources and local villagers, the youngster suspected to be involved in the murder is Sandeep Reddy, aged around 20 years. Sandeep Reddy is pursuing education in Hyderabad.

Sandeep Reddy’s father Krishna Reddy is working as a field assistant in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Almost a year back, Devaiah beat Krishna Reddy with a slipper over a petty dispute. Though the issue was sorted out later, Sandeep Reddy bore a grudge against Devaiah and was waiting to take revenge. Villagers told police that he came to the village one week back.

At around 4 pm on Wednesday, Devaiah went to a local tea stall where Sandeep Reddy also reached and picked up an argument with the victim. Police suspect that Sandeep Reddy planned to attack Devaiah and brought a knife along with him. As tempers ran high, Sandeep Reddy attacked Devaiah causing multiple stabs following which Devaiah died on the spot. Sandeep Reddy fled from the village.

Based on a complaint by the MPTC, Gambhiraopet police registered a case and have formed special teams to nab the accused. It is learnt that IT minister KTR enquired about the murder from police.