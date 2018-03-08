HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the allegations that the tribal people of the Agency areas of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh are being denied just compensation for the lands they lost for the Polavaram project, a division bench of the High Court has appointed a senior officer to look into the complaints and submit an interim report by April 24.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by P Sivaramakrishna, representing Sakti, a voluntary organisation, alleging that influential non-tribal landlords had manipulated the records and grabbed the money which the tribals ought to have got. He further alleged that the orders of the officers under the Land Transfer Regulations had been fabricated.