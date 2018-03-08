HYDERABAD: Even after one and a half years has the state government will send a proposal to the Centre for making an amendment to the Presidential Order for introducing a new zonal system for education and government employment in the state. Initially, the state government had thought of seeking a new Presidential Order but has changed its mind.

“We have decided to urge the Centre to make certain amendments to the existing Presidential Order,” a member of the cabinet sub-committee, constituted for making zonal system in the state, told Express on Wednesday. Issuing a new Presidential Order would involve a cumbersome process and would take time, sources said.

Therefore, the state has decided to follow the Andhra Pradesh model. After the bifurcation of the united state, Andhra Pradesh sought an amendment to the Presidential Order on ‘local’ status. Accordingly, the Union ministry of home affairs amended the President Order and approved the ‘local’ status of students and people who migrated from TS to AP before June 2017. Now, TS has decided to seek amendments in order to have two more zones.

After the division of the state, the TS government first decided to scrap the zonal system. But, after a study, the government decided to continue the zonal system in employment and education. Accordingly, the a cabinet sub-committee was constituted to study and suggest the modalities for the new zonal system. The sub-committee has submitted its recommendations to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently.

After the chief minister studies it and the cabinet approves it, we will send the note to the Union home ministry for making the desired amendment to the existing Presidential Order “After the bifurcation of the combined state, Telangana was left with two zones. After the formation of new districts and in view of the geographical area, we have recommended division of the state into four zones,” a source said.