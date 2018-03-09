KOTHAGUDEM: With a spurt in Maoist activities on the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh, the district police officials have decided to strengthen the police stations in Maoist-infested areas. As part of this, the district police officials have proposed the State government to upgrade the Cherla police into a circle and also set up new police stations at Parnasala, Alubaka in Cherla and Venkatapuram mandals respectively.

The proposal of circle office has been sent to government a month ago but the one for setting up of more police stations is still under process. At present, police stations are located at Laxminagaram, Cherla in Bhadrachalam division and Venkatapuram and Wazeedu in Bhupalapalli district.

“The intelligence department had warned us that Maoists might increase their activities in a big way ahead of the general elections. We do not want to take any chance and have to focus on preventing their activities,’’ a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam ASP Sunil Dutt said, “We have sent proposal for setting up circle office in Cherla and there is plan to set up new police station in Parnasala but it is in a preliminary stage.” He also said that once the circle office comes up, the police can focus on Maoists activities. He also said that once new stations come up, forces would be increased to cover the entire area.

With Bhadrachalam Agency division close to Chhattisgarh border, Maoists have been once again trying to gain their foothold in the area but police have been taking measures to curb their actions. However, the police personnel have been facing trouble to cover distance between the existing police stations as Agency area is covered with thick forest on the right side and river Godavari on the other.

As the area under Bhadrachalam jurisdiction is huge, the existing police stations are not able to cover remote villages. The distance between the police stations has prompted the Maoists to enter Telangana villages.

In order to curb the lapses, the police department has planned to set up circle office in Cherla and it will be led by a CI-rank officer, who can take immediate decisions when it comes to Maoists related issues.