KARIMNAGAR: Congress senior leaders, who set aside their differences for travelling together on a bus yatra to expose alleged failures of the TRS government in the state, successfully completed their first phase of Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra with a public meeting at Huzurabad on Thursday.

The second phase of the yatra will begin after the end of the budget session of the state legislature which is scheduled to commence on March 12. All Congress MLAs are likely to assemble on the Assembly premises here on Friday to formulate an action plan to corner the TRS government during the budget session.

They will finalise a strategy and list unfulfilled promises such as construction of double bedroom houses for the poor, distribution of three-acre land for each Dalit family and filling of all vacant posts in the government departments to take on the treasury benches. Addressing a gathering, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said there was a distinct wave in favour of the Congress in the state.