HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday suspended the appointment of Dr K Ramesh Reddy as in-charge director of medical education, Telangana government, by holding that it was made contrary to the rules. Justice M S Ramachandra Rao passed the order on a petition filed by Dr Shravan Kumar seeking setting aside of the impugned appointment order and consideration of his plea by appointing him to the said post either as in-charge or with full additional charge.

Petitioner’s counsel Lakshmi Narasimha pointed out that the authorities had not followed the seniority rule and appointed Ramesh Reddy as in charge DME contrary to the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules. Dr Reddy was last on the seniority list.

Statutory rule has to be followed by placing the matter before the departmental committee or the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). As per the AP Medical Education Service Rules, which were adopted fully by the Telangana state, all professors of all disciplines who have completed five years of service as service have to be arranged in terms of the seniority. In the present case the said rule was not followed, he argued. The judge held that the said appointment was made contrary to Rule 10(h) and also contrary to an earlier judgment of the HC pertaining to AP state.