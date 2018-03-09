HYDERABAD: After openly raising his voice against the BJP-led NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not allowing the State to enhance the total quota for reservations beyond the fixed limit of 50 per cent, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar before the Parliament session ends to exert pressure on the NDA government to concede to its demand.

Rao, who had been saying that he would not hesitate to take up protests in Delhi, has reportedly thought that this is the right time to exert pressure on the Modi government as his proposal to form a third front for qualitative politics is slowly gaining support from other regional parties.

TRS MPs have already been protesting for the same cause. The pink party members, who had been disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha demanding that the Centre empower the States to increase the quota for reservations for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities as per population ratio in each State, continued their on the fourth consecutive day. The MPs led by B Vinod Kumar took strong exception to Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir’s statement given in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that Centre was against providing reservations based on religion.

The Union Minister had said that the demand was in violation of the Supreme Court’s verdict delivered in the Indra Sawhney case in 1992.

Closer home, while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao defended his father and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to form a third front. He said that there was a need to stitch an alternative political body at national level in order to get justice for every State. “Regional parties are strong in various States. An alternative political formation against BJP and Congress is the need of the hour.” he said.

MBCs to get higher subsidy to set up businesses

The subsidy to be given to most backward classes (MBCs) for setting up of industries has been upwardly revised. Now, MBCs will get 80 per cent to 60 per cent subsidy on loan amounts ranging from `1 lakh to `12 lakh for starting self employment units. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao signed a file in this regard.

Complaint against KCR for ‘abusing’ PM Modi

Advocate and State BJP Minority Morcha Vice President MA Qavi Abbasi lodged a complaint with Moghalpura police against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making derogatory remarks. Qavi Abbasi said that the CM used filthy language while speaking of the PM.