HYDERABAD: Five people including a groom were killed and three others seriously injured on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree in Telangana's Khammam district, police said.

The accident took place when the wedding party was en route to the groom's home in Warangal district from the bride's residence in Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh.

As the car reached Pallipadu, the driver reportedly dozed off and lost control over the steering. The car rammed then into the tree, the police said.

The injured included the bride.