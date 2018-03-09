HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to set up a centre of national aviation university in Hyderabad to further give a boost to aviation and aerospace eco-system in the state.

“Hyderabad has a vibrant aviation and aerospace eco-system. It has country’s first green field airport constructed under PPP mode and we are working on making Warangal airport functional as a part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) to give boost to India’s largest textile park being set up in Warangal. Another greenfield airport is also planned at Kothagudem.

Besides aviation, Telangana is also a leader in aerospace and aeronautical engineering and sector-specific skilling. We request Civil Aviation Ministry to set up a centre of national aviation university at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said after inaugurating the biennial event on Civil Aviation and Aerospace titled ‘Wings India 2018’ at the Begumpet Airport here on Thursday.

Heaps praises on Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Rama Rao was all praise for the outgoing Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapthi Raju. “First let me compliment the honourable minister and his team. As per the statistics, this nation had 70 airports in the last 70 years, but Ashok Gajpathi Raju and his team worked to add 50-60 new airports in the last 3 years. That deserves a round of applause from all of us,’’ KTR said.