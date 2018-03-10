HYDERABAD: The status of the assurances given in the 13th schedule of AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, will be discussed by the Union Home Ministry with officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at a meeting to be held in Delhi on March 12.

The Home secretary will chair the meeting. Additional secretary, inter-state relations, Ministry of Home Affairs, TVSN Prasad, in a letter, informed Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi that the meeting would be held on March 12 at 12 noon in North Block. Besides the bifurcation of institutions listed in the schedule IX and X in the APRA and the contentious issues of division of assets, the Home Secretary will also discuss the assurances given in the 13th Schedule of the Act.

This is the first meeting being conducted by the Home Secretary with officials of both the States after a gap of three years. The Home Ministry constituted a sub-committee to look into the contentious issues of AP and TS.

TS may ask for tax incentives

The State government is not happy with the tax incentives given to the industry announced after the bifurcation of erstwhile AP. The tax incentives are assured in the APRA. According to the announcement, the manufacturing units would be eligible for tax incentives like 15 per cent depreciation.