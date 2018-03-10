HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Friday directed the state home department to hand over the investigation into the assault on petitioner Laxminivas Agarwal to the CCS (Central Crime Station) of Hyderabad police.

The petitioner filed a PIL complaining illegal encroachment of pavements in the Siddiambar Bazar and Mahabubgunj areas of the city. The bench, comprising ACJ Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, passed the order on the PIL filed by Agarwal alleging that shopkeepers in the two areas had constructed staircases and ramps on the pavements, forcing the people to walk on the main road endangering their lives. Pointing out inaction of GHMC authorities on the issue, he sought court directions for removal of the encroachments.