The mangled remains of the car that was involved in the accident in Wyra mandal of Khammam district | EPS

KHAMMAM: After conducting preliminary investigation in a road accident at Pallipadu village in Wyra Mandal on Friday that left five dead and five injured, the police has established over-speeding as the reason of the mishap. The four-wheeler that rammed into a tree was carrying a bridegroom and his family members.

The deceased bridegroom Acchi Rama Krishna Prasad (35) worked as a supervisor in shop at Vardhannapet of Warangal rural district. The marriage had been fixed recently in Andhra Pradesh. While returning after the marriage, some of relatives left ahead in a bus and Rama Krishna, his friend V Venu, his sisters Padma and Sri Devi, and their husbands and kids planned to return in a four-wheeler.

Police said that at the time of the accident, the bridegroom was on the driver’s seat. The car hit a tree while swerving from left side to right. The front portion of the car was damaged and the air balloons did not function properly.