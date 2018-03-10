: As many as 10 Sewage Treatment Plants are being planned at 10 major hospitals across the state (File | EPS)

HYDERABAD: As many as 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are being planned at 10 major hospitals across the state on a pilot basis. The first STP will come up at MGM Hospital in Warangal and will become fully operational in the first week of July. STPs will be established at all other major hospitals in the state in phases.

This was conveyed by municipal administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar to Union additional secretary and Smart Cities Mission director Sameer Sharma at a meeting held here on Friday to review the progress of work on making Warangal and Karimnagar as smart cities.

Warangal municipal commissioner Shruthi Ojha, senior officials and members of the project management consultants attended the meeting.

Officials gave a PowerPoint presentation to Sharma on the progress achieved in respect of smart roads, command and control centre, Bhadrakali lake promenade and Kakatiya Musical Garden in Warangal. Sharma suggested that he principal secretary review the work on infrastructure projects in Warangal every fortnight in order to expedite their completion.

He said junctions should be developed with a local theme. He asked the project management consultant to inform the board members about the plans for traffic signal improvements. Stakeholders’ analysis should be done while taking up the landscaping project.