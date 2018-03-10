HYDERABAD: Displeased with an official for disobeying the court orders, a division bench of the High Court on Friday sentenced election officer G Srinivasa Rao to two months’ imprisonment for wilful disobedience and failure to implement a court order which directed conduct of election to a fisheries society in Nalgonda as per the Telangana Co-operative Societies Act, The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice J Uma Devi passed this order in a contempt case filed by S Narsaiah and another person seeking action against the authorities concerned for failure to comply with the court order. The bench, however, stayed implementation of its order for three weeks to facilitate him to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.