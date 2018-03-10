HYDERABAD: Even as IT and industry minister KT Rama Rao is expected to be elevated in the ruling party’s hierarchy to shoulder bigger responsibilities as chief minister and TRS boss K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to move to national politics, irrigation minister T Harish Rao has indirectly hinted that he is not in the way of KTR’s elevation.

Talking with mediapersons here on Friday, Harish said he would remain in the TRS as a loyal worker and obey the orders of his boss KCR till his last breath. He made it clear that he had no plans to shift his loyalties to any other political party as being speculated on social media platform. “Some people belonging to opposition parties are carrying out a malicious propaganda against me on the social media, saying that I would join another political party. Our family is known for making sacrifices and we don’t even know how to betray anybody. My political career began with the TRS and I will be with the party till the final moments of my life. I have decided to take legal action against those who are undertaking a vicious campaign against me.”

The irrigation minister said that some people, who wanted to create a rift among TRS leaders, were undertaking a negative campaign saying that he would quit the TRS. “Such vicious campaign was conducted on social media earlier too. I make it clear that I am a trusted soldier of the TRS and its president KCR. I would remain in the party till my last breath,” he said and asserted that the very idea of quitting the TRS would never cross his mind. Coming to the rescue of Rama Rao, he said, “Congress leaders are casting aspersions on KTR in order to tarnish his image.”

About the bus yatra undertaken by Congress leaders, he termed it a failure as there was no response from people.

“They are undertaking the bus yatra only to prove their existence.” he remarked and sounded confident that the TRS would retain power in the state by winning the next elections hands down. “I am sure the Congress cannot win more than a handful of seats and will become ineligible to get the main opposition party status in the Assembly,” he said.

Later, Harish Rao met director-general of police M Mahender Reddy and requested him to initiate criminal action against those who were circulating fake news on social media that he was going to join the BJP.

Deputy CM prays at Ajmer dargah to make KCR the PM

Hyderabad: Following chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to form a third front of political parties at the national level, his deputy Md Mahmood Ali has visited Ajmer in Rajasthan and offered special prayers at the dargah (shrine) of Hazrat Moinuddin Chisti, urging the Almighty to make Rao the prime minister of the country.

“I prayed to the Almighty urging that CM KCR’s plan to stitch an alternative political formation with regional parties against the BJP and the Congress at national level should bear fruit. KCR should become the prime minister of the country to introduce, at the national level, the novel welfare schemes which are being implemented in the state for various sections of people. He should be at the helm of national politics to transform India into a Bangaru (golden) Bharat,” the deputy chief minister said after offering prayers at the shrine.