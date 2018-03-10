HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Employees Union has moved the High Court seeking direction to the city police to grant permission for its meeting at NTR grounds in the city on Saturday. During the course of hearing before justice A V Sesha Sai, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the police informed their decision of refusal to grant permission for the meeting on Thursday though a representation seeking permission had been given on January 25 this year.

On the other hand, the government counsel told the court that in majority cases permissions were not given for holding meetings at NTR grounds. There would be no objection to grant permission if the petitioners suggested alternative venues for the said meeting on another date, he said. The judge adjourned the hearing to March 13.