HYDERABAD: Brace up for a long and hot summer. With the day temperatures already soaring, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts that the two Telugu States will witness blazing summer this year with temperatures rising above normal.

“Coastal Andhra region is going to have the worst summer in the last 30 years,” YK Reddy, Director, IMD, Hyderabad, said on Friday. ‘‘It will be considered heat wave if the mercury rises higher than the normal temperatures by 1-5 degree Celsius, “he said.

The number of days which experienced heat wave were 27 in Telangana during 2016 summer. The core heat wave zones in the State-Adilabad, Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Warangal - will be under the grip of heat wave for more days this year.

This time the average temperatures would be above normal, Reddy said adding the rise in temperatures is attributed to global warming.