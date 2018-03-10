NALGONDA: The State government, which is taking various steps for the welfare of farmers, has now decided to implement the ‘prescription system’ on the lines of a doctor prescribing medicines.

The Agriculture department directed all the dealers to not sell pesticides to farmers without the prescription of an Agriculture Officer (AO). Most of the farmers approach dealers for pesticides complaining of crop virus. Reportedly, in order to boost their business, the dealers on several occasions sell pesticides of four to five different companies to farmers.

However, this is damaging the crops incurring additional expenditure to farmers. Therefore, the state government now plans to strictly implement the prescription system across the state. If there is a pest attack on a crop, the farmer can complain the same to the Agriculture Officer, who, after inspection, would prescribe the pesticide and its quantity needed for the crop.

Nalgonda has around 300 pesticide shops

Nalgonda district has around 300 pesticides/fertiliser shops, which have an annual turnover of around `1 crore. The district officials claimed that if the prescription system was implementing strictly, such sales could be controlled easily. Any shopkeeper found selling pesticides without prescription would be dealt with strictly.